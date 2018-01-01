WHO erklärt internationalen Gesundheitsnotstand wegen Coronavirus

Die Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO) hat wegen des Coronavirus den internationalen Gesundheitsnotstand ausgerufen. WHO-Chef Tedros Ghebreyesus gab am Donnerstagabend eine entsprechende Erklärung ab. Dabei bemühte er sich, die Erklärung des Notstandes nicht als Misstrauensvotum gegenüber China zu interpretieren.

"This declaration is not a vote of no confidence in China. On the contrary, WHO continues to have confidence in Chinas capacity to control the outbreak", sagte Ghebreyesus. Es gebe mittlerweile fast 8.000 bestätigte Infektionen, davon 98 Fälle in 18 Ländern außerhalb von China. In diesen Ländern gebe es jedoch keine Todesfälle. Stattdessen seien außerhalb Chinas acht Fälle bekannt, in denen sich Menschen infiziert hätten, ohne direkt in China gewesen zu sein. Dies sei in Deutschland, Japan, Vietnam und den USA vorgekommen. "The main reason for this declaration is not because of what is happening in China, but because of what is happening in other countries", sagte der WHO-Chef.



