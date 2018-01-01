Anmelden

US-Außenminister wirft China "Genozid" an den Uiguren vor

News von LatestNews 1 Stunde 36 Minuten zuvor (Redaktion)

Chinesische Flagge
© über dts Nachrichtenagentur
Der scheidende US-Außenminister Mike Pompeo hat einen Tag vor der Ablösung Donald Trumps als US-Präsident schwere Vorwürfe gegenüber China erhoben. "I have determined that the Peoples Republic of China is committing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, China, targeting Uyghur Muslims and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups", schrieb er am Dienstagmittag auf Twitter. Pompeo weiter: "These acts are an affront to the Chinese people and to civilized nations everywhere. The People`s Republic of China and the CCP must be held to account", schrieb der Minister.



