Raumkapsel mit zwei US-Astronauten gewassert

US-Flagge
Zwei Schnellboote seien auf dem Weg zur Kapsel. "It is the first time a commercially built and operated American crew spacecraft has returned from the International Space Station to complete a test flight, beginning a new era in human spaceflight", hieß es vonseiten der NASA. US-Präsident Donald Trump zeigte sich erfreut über die Ankunft der Raumfahrer: "Great to have NASA Astronauts return to Earth after very successful two month mission. Thank you to all", schrieb er auf Twitter.
