Anmelden

Benutzername:

Passwort:

Merken

Raumkapsel mit zwei US-Astronauten gewassert

News von LatestNews 1 Stunde 41 Minuten zuvor (Redaktion)

US-Flagge
© über dts Nachrichtenagentur
Die "Crew-Dragon"-Raumkapsel der US-Firma SpaceX ist mit zwei US-Astroauten an Bord im Golf von Mexiko gelandet. Die NASA-Astronauten Robert Behnken und Douglas Hurley hätten gemeldet, sie fühlten sich gut im Inneren des "Crew Dragon"-Raumfahrzeugs nach der Wasserung um 14 Uhr 48 Ortszeit im Golf von Mexiko nahe der Küste von Pensacola, Florida, teilte die US-Raumfahrtbehörde NASA am Sonntagnachmittag (Ortszeit) mit. Der Erholungsprozess solle bis zu eine Stunde dauern.

Zwei Schnellboote seien auf dem Weg zur Kapsel. "It is the first time a commercially built and operated American crew spacecraft has returned from the International Space Station to complete a test flight, beginning a new era in human spaceflight", hieß es vonseiten der NASA. US-Präsident Donald Trump zeigte sich erfreut über die Ankunft der Raumfahrer: "Great to have NASA Astronauts return to Earth after very successful two month mission. Thank you to all", schrieb er auf Twitter.

© dts Nachrichtenagentur



Wählen : 1 vote Kategorie : Nachrichten
Buttons |
Diskutieren  Geteilt entfernen
Tags : USA Raumfahrt All
Gruppen :
Sie sind bisher keiner Gruppe beigetreten!

oder registrieren hier.

Anzeige

Anzeige
 

Datenschutzerklärung  •  Impressum  •  Copyright 2018 Kledy.de  •  RSS Feeds  • 