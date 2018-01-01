Raumkapsel mit zwei US-Astronauten gewassert

Die "Crew-Dragon"-Raumkapsel der US-Firma SpaceX ist mit zwei US-Astroauten an Bord im Golf von Mexiko gelandet. Die NASA-Astronauten Robert Behnken und Douglas Hurley hätten gemeldet, sie fühlten sich gut im Inneren des "Crew Dragon"-Raumfahrzeugs nach der Wasserung um 14 Uhr 48 Ortszeit im Golf von Mexiko nahe der Küste von Pensacola, Florida, teilte die US-Raumfahrtbehörde NASA am Sonntagnachmittag (Ortszeit) mit. Der Erholungsprozess solle bis zu eine Stunde dauern.

Zwei Schnellboote seien auf dem Weg zur Kapsel. "It is the first time a commercially built and operated American crew spacecraft has returned from the International Space Station to complete a test flight, beginning a new era in human spaceflight", hieß es vonseiten der NASA. US-Präsident Donald Trump zeigte sich erfreut über die Ankunft der Raumfahrer: "Great to have NASA Astronauts return to Earth after very successful two month mission. Thank you to all", schrieb er auf Twitter.



© dts Nachrichtenagentur