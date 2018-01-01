Prinz Harry und seine Frau Meghan legen ihren Prädikatstitel "königliche Hoheit" ab. Das berichtete am Samstag die BBC. Außerdem würden die beiden künftig keine öffentlichen Gelder für Tätigkeiten im Dienst der Familie mehr erhalten, teilte der Buckingham Palace mit.

Harry und Meghan wollen auch Geld, das sie für die Renovierung von Frogmore Cottage erhalten hatten, zurückzahlen. Das Gebäude im Park von Windsor Castle wollen sie aber auch künftig weiter nutzen, hieß es. "Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family", ließ die Queen persönlich am Samstag mitteilen.



