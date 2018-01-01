Wache vor dem Buckingham Palace
© über dts Nachrichtenagentur
Harry und Meghan wollen auch Geld, das sie für die Renovierung von Frogmore Cottage erhalten hatten, zurückzahlen. Das Gebäude im Park von Windsor Castle wollen sie aber auch künftig weiter nutzen, hieß es. "Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family", ließ die Queen persönlich am Samstag mitteilen.
© dts Nachrichtenagentur